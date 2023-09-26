- Advertisement -

A cleric, Oba Ewulomi, has made a bold claim that he possesses the power to resurrect the late singer Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba.

In a video that has gone viral, Oba Ewulomi asserted that he could bring Mohbad back to life if given access to the singer’s corpse.

He stated his conviction that he could revive Mohbad and emphasized his willingness to do so if he could see the singer’s body.

Oba Ewulomi’s assertion comes in the wake of Mohbad’s death on September 12 and the subsequent exhumation of his body for an autopsy on September 21.

It’s important to note that such claims of resurrection are often met with scepticism and should be subject to scientific scrutiny and investigation.

In cases of unexpected deaths, autopsies are performed to determine the cause of death, and medical professionals rely on established scientific principles to reach their conclusions.

Respecting the deceased and their families wishes is of utmost importance during such investigations, and claims of supernatural powers should be approached with caution and scepticism until verified through appropriate channels.