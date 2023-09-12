Mohbad once attempted suicide when we were living together – Bella Shmurda reveals after his passing 

Tragic news has reached the editorial team at GhPage.com, reporting the untimely passing of the renowned Nigerian singer Mohbad at the tender age of 27.
The Nigerian music industry has today been thrown into a state of shock and mourning after the news of the passing of one of its brilliant musicians, Mohbad.
Before his unfortunate demise, Mohbad had captured the attention of the public by sharing a heart-wrenching moment on Instagram Live.
In the video, the singer, seemingly on a nighttime journey, could be heard pouring out his emotions, expressing concerns that his former record label boss, Naira Marley, was allegedly posing a threat to his life.
Following the unfortunate passing of Nigerian Singer Mohbad, a video has surfaced in which Bella Shmurda revealed a deeply concerning incident involving the late singer Mohbad during an interview.
In the video, Bella disclosed that, while Mohbad was still alive, there was a distressing moment when Mohbad had attempted to take his own life in an apartment they shared at a particular juncture in their careers.
Bella went on to recount that it was only through the intervention of Mohbad’s girlfriend that they were able to persuade him to step away from the window where he had stood, contemplating suicide.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
Olamide, CKay, Blaqbonez, Iyanya and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Mohbad After His Passing
Although the details surrounding Mohbad’s tragic demise remain shrouded in mystery, his memory as a talented artist endures, and his captivating baritone will forever resonate with Nigerian music enthusiasts and his devoted fanbase.
Social media has been flooded with an overwhelming outpouring of sorrow and heartfelt tributes.
Prominent Nigerian figures, fellow musicians, and his dedicated fans have all utilized their respective platforms to convey their condolences and share their fond memories of the late singer.