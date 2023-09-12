Mohbad once attempted suicide when we were living together – Bella Shmurda reveals after his passing 

- Advertisement -

Tragic news has reached the editorial team at GhPage.com, reporting the untimely passing of the renowned Nigerian singer Mohbad at the tender age of 27.

The Nigerian music industry has today been thrown into a state of shock and mourning after the news of the passing of one of its brilliant musicians, Mohbad.

Before his unfortunate demise, Mohbad had captured the attention of the public by sharing a heart-wrenching moment on Instagram Live.

In the video, the singer, seemingly on a nighttime journey, could be heard pouring out his emotions, expressing concerns that his former record label boss, Naira Marley, was allegedly posing a threat to his life.

Nigerian Singer Mohbad dies. He was 27 years old ? pic.twitter.com/o5QtGms2QG — GHPage (@ghpage_com) September 12, 2023

Following the unfortunate passing of Nigerian Singer Mohbad, a video has surfaced in which Bella Shmurda revealed a deeply concerning incident involving the late singer Mohbad during an interview.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

In the video, Bella disclosed that, while Mohbad was still alive, there was a distressing moment when Mohbad had attempted to take his own life in an apartment they shared at a particular juncture in their careers.

Bella went on to recount that it was only through the intervention of Mohbad’s girlfriend that they were able to persuade him to step away from the window where he had stood, contemplating suicide.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Bella Shmurda revealed in an interview that Mohbad once attempted suicide pic.twitter.com/O1ZdhU72fU — GHPage (@ghpage_com) September 12, 2023

Olamide, CKay, Blaqbonez, Iyanya and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Mohbad After His Passing

Although the details surrounding Mohbad’s tragic demise remain shrouded in mystery, his memory as a talented artist endures, and his captivating baritone will forever resonate with Nigerian music enthusiasts and his devoted fanbase.

Social media has been flooded with an overwhelming outpouring of sorrow and heartfelt tributes.

Prominent Nigerian figures, fellow musicians, and his dedicated fans have all utilized their respective platforms to convey their condolences and share their fond memories of the late singer.

For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing!

Rest in Peace, Mohbad!?????? — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) September 12, 2023

Damn ! Mohbad ? — Olamidé (@Olamide) September 12, 2023

can’t believe I’m seeing RIP next to this brother’s name. still got so much to do on this earth, a light that just started to shine. sigh. ? — MINZU (@MinzNSE) September 12, 2023

This can’t be true ? I was so happy with his growth seeing him with Olamide. Mohbad ??????? pic.twitter.com/gtLXakorit — TENIOLA (@Teniola__YBNL) September 12, 2023

Last time I saw Mohbad, we were in an apartment, a recording camp working on song selection for his last EP.



Man gave me a weird sweet red wine, and we had a little good-natured argument over the final songs to make the project and the length of the EP.



Rest in peace man. ? — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) September 12, 2023