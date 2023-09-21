type here...
Mohbad was allegedly buried alive as fresh blood was spotted in his coffin with no smell – VIDEO

Was Mohbad buried alive? This is all we know so far.

By Osei Emmanuel
The news of the sudden demise of Mohbad took the whole wide world in a state of frenzy with fans and loved ones calling for thorough investigations to be done around his death.

New video surfacing on social media during the exhumation process for his autopsy suggest that the late musician might have been buried alive.

According to a video sighted, there was no foul smell on his dead body which has been buried for 9 days. Also, fresh blood was seen on his coffin which depicts that he was allegedly buried alive and was struggling in his coffin.

This new happenings has spiked up the internet with many calling for the arrest of his father who forced and rushed for his earlier burial for reasons yet to be ascertained.

We’re keenly following this news and will continue to keep you updated.

Watch the video below

