Mohbad’s autopsy report out

It’s been reported from Nigeria that determining the cause of musician Mohbad’s death may not be possible.

His passing has been a matter of national interest, with many eagerly awaiting details about what led to it. However, recent reports suggest that hopes of uncovering the cause have dimmed.

The Pathologist department stated that they couldn’t determine the cause of death because the autopsy was conducted after Mohbad’s body had decomposed.

The musician had already been buried for several days before his body was exhumed for the autopsy, raising challenges in determining the exact cause of his demise.

This development has left many Nigerians with unanswered questions about Mohbad’s death, as the inability to conduct a conclusive autopsy has added to the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his passing.