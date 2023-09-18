type here...
Mohbad’s Death: List of celebrities that have unfollowed Naira Marley

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Mohbad died at the age of 27 on September 12th 2023 and was laid to rest on September 13th, 2023.

Following Naira Marley’s alleged involvement in the death of his late signee, Mohbad, some Nigerian celebrities have started unfollowing him on Instagram.

After his death some videos made the rounds, where Naira Marley bestie, Sam Larry was seen assaulting Mohbad and even chased him away during a music video shoot with Zlatan Ibile.

Clearly aftermath of Mohbad’s tragic passing has been chaotic but even worse, the repercussions for those suspected to be involved are now being felt on an international scale.

As a result of this, some celebrities who have relationships with Naira Marley as they follow themselves on Instagram have now started to unfollow him.

Some of the celebrities that have unfollowed Naira Marley but Naira Marley is still following include, Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy, Young John, Fireboy, BNXN, Tunde Ednut, Taooma, Toke Makinwa, DJ Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF).

