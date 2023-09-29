Mohbad’s death: Sam Larry arrested

- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Police Command has taken into custody SamLarry, a socialite and close associate of NairaMarley, on allegations of assaulting and bullying the late Mohbad during his lifetime.

SamLarry’s arrest occurred upon his arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, according to the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who announced this through his social media account.

Meanwhile, Sam Larry, a Nigerian music executive fingered in the death of late artist, Mohbad, claims he paid the singer 2 million naira to perform at his late mother’s funeral, but he did not show up.

This information is allegedly included in a statement purported to have been written by Sam Larry, who is currently believed to be in the custody of Nigerian authorities.

His statement reads: “Two years ago, I gave N2 million to lleri to perform at my mother’s annual remembrance concert in lkorodu.

The boy never turned up, so I called him to ask why. He then said he was not feeling well, and when I asked for a refund, he said he lost his phone and money recently when the NDLEA raided his place.”

“Since he was leaving Marlian Records, he claimed he was now broke and had no commitment to repay.

I left it at that. Later, I heard that this same boy was having a music video shoot next door, practically on the next street to my house. So, I went there to ask for my money again.

We had an argument that lasted 5 minutes. Even one of his friends insisted he was going to pay the money. Up until today, not one kobo has been repaid, and this incident happened early last year. I have since moved on.

I traveled to Kenya to find a new African act that can perform at my mother’s concert this year. I have been away since August 20th, and till now, I don’t know anything other than what was written in the blogs and the press. I don’t even know where he lives.

I only know his former label boss and their house. I don’t know any nurse, doctor, or hospital. I don’t know anything about his movements. I don’t have that time. I have lost a lot more money than that before; you win some, you lose some

That is my story, case closed. I came here willingly and happily. I know nothing about how the musician died.” – Sam Larry.”