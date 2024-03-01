Mohbad’s Father Calls On The Police to Investigate Mohbad’s Wife

- Advertisement -

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba widely known in showbiz circles as Mohbad, has called on the Nigerian police to investigate the wife of the deceased.

This comes after Wunmi, the wife of Mohbad took to her Instagram page to express worry about being attacked for having some vital pieces of information about the death of the late Nigerian singer.

In a viral statement sighted by Ghpage.com, Mr. Joseph Aloba has beseeched the Nigerian police to help investigate the late son’s wife.

According to him in the statement, he has been told that his late son’s wife has some vital information to what caused the death of his son.

“It has come to our attention that Omomunmi Adebanjo, the wife of the late Mohbad, has expressed her knowledge of critical information related to his death. We urge the relevant authorities to extend an invitation to Omowunmi Adebanjo to provide her testimony and insights into this tragic event. We believe that her cooperation and testimony could be instrumental in shedding light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s demise”, the statement said.

“We implore you (the Police) to prioritize this investigation and take swift action to uncover the truth behind Mohbad’s death. The Aloba family and the public deserve closure, and justice must prevail,’ the statement added.