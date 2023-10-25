type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDEATAILS: Mohbad’s wife accused of having an affair with late husband’s manager
Entertainment

DEATAILS: Mohbad’s wife accused of having an affair with late husband’s manager

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Two months after the death of Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, his wife, Omowunmi Aloba has had fingers pointed at her for having a bedroom relationship with her late husband’s manager.

These direct allegations were made by one of the late singer’s friend called Micee during a conversation with controversial internet sensation, VeryDarkman.

In the interview, Micee affirmed that the late Mohbad had a clash with a manager named Tunde who made an insensitive statement on how he’s under the control of his wife.

He also added that Mohbad’s manager who is a lesbian was having an affair with Mohbad’s wife and the singer had video evidences as confirmed by an associate of theirs.

“Mohbad went to Marlian’s house; he and his manager, Tunde had an argument when he told Mohbad, ‘I am not the type that is controlled by his wife.’ They are trying to hide stuff, I don’t want to mention names. There’s one of their associates, an old manager, he said Mohbad had videos and showed them; the manager would send video of her having stuff with his wife,” he said in part.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways