DEATAILS: Mohbad’s wife accused of having an affair with late husband’s manager

Two months after the death of Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, his wife, Omowunmi Aloba has had fingers pointed at her for having a bedroom relationship with her late husband’s manager.

These direct allegations were made by one of the late singer’s friend called Micee during a conversation with controversial internet sensation, VeryDarkman.

In the interview, Micee affirmed that the late Mohbad had a clash with a manager named Tunde who made an insensitive statement on how he’s under the control of his wife.

He also added that Mohbad’s manager who is a lesbian was having an affair with Mohbad’s wife and the singer had video evidences as confirmed by an associate of theirs.

“Mohbad went to Marlian’s house; he and his manager, Tunde had an argument when he told Mohbad, ‘I am not the type that is controlled by his wife.’ They are trying to hide stuff, I don’t want to mention names. There’s one of their associates, an old manager, he said Mohbad had videos and showed them; the manager would send video of her having stuff with his wife,” he said in part.