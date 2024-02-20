Moment a mentally challenged man clashes with a pastor who tried to deliver him (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video circulating on social media has stirred a frenzy among netizens as it captures a peculiar encounter between a pastor and a diminutive, mentally challenged man.

In the TikTok video shared by @hk.dollars5, the pastor, clad in a white outfit, can be seen engaged in a physical struggle with the barefooted, diminutive madman.

Despite the apparent resistance from the mentally challenged man, the pastor still placed his hand on the man’s head, attempting to spiritually deliver him.

The video has triggered a range of reactions, with some expressing scepticism about the nature of the pastor’s intentions and others questioning the appropriateness of engaging with a mentally challenged person in such a manner.

