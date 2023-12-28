Moment Afua Aduonum’s husband presented flowers to her for unofficially breaking and setting her record

- Advertisement -

Initially, it was deemed a publicity stunt, but Ghanaian voice Afua Asantewaa Aduonum means business: She has set her eyes on breaking a record held by an Indian singer since March 2012.

As a former beauty queen and event organizer in Ghana, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum knows how to grab attention. But her latest stunt has gripped an entire nation.

Aduonum seeks to break a world record for the longest individual singing marathon.

“So it started as a joke … when she wrote to the Guinness Book of Records about the challenge,” Afra Harrison Ofosu, Afua’s brother, told newsmen

But this has become so much more than a joke for Afua, her family and her team.

Since Christmas Eve, crowds have been gathering in the village of Akwaaba near the capital, Accra, to witness her attempt at breaking the world record.

That record is currently held by a singer in India, Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours in March 2012.



The team at Guinness World Records told Afua that she could go ahead with her plan on December 4, but getting ready was a challenge, her brother said: “We didn’t have much time to prepare for anything.”

Afua started singing on December midnight. Her initial plan was to continue singing until December 27, but she has now extended the stunt until Friday.

She has already sung past the 105-hour mark and is now at 117 hours.



This means that she has unofficially clocked up enough hours to make up for the numerous breaks and pauses during the singing session.

As per the rules of the singing marathon, Afua can take a break for 20 minutes after four hours, and a song cannot be repeated within a four-hour window.



A new heartwarming video that has warmed hearts captures the moment Afua’s husband presented her with a bouquet for doing the unthinkable during one of her breaks.

