Moment Akuapem Poloo went on her knees to beg Mcbrown for forgiveness (Video)

- Advertisement -

Controversial social media sensation, Akuapem Poloo, whose real name is Rosemond Alade Brown, sparked intrigue after she was spotted kneeling and holding the feet of renowned actress Nana Ama McBrown in public.



This incident took place at the Shine Summit, an event organized by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, held at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Initially, onlookers were perplexed as to what transpired, but it soon became apparent that Akuapem Poloo was offering a public apology to Nana Ama McBrown for something she had done to her.



As seen in the trending video, Akuapem Poloo was whispering into McBrown’s ear, while the latter seemed to have no recollection of the incident being referred to.

READ ALSO: “I can’t stay for three years without having sexual intercourse” – Akuapem Poloo



Many people on social media have speculated that this apology can be linked to some comments Akuapem Poloo made in 2019.

In 2019, Akuapem Poloo took to social media to accuse Nana Ama McBrown of snubbing her.



She claimed that McBrown had refused to take photos with her, allegedly dismissing her brand as insignificant at the time.



However, Akuapem Poloo’s destiny changed when she gained recognition from American Hip Hop artist Cardi B.



In a seeming act of retaliation, Akuapem Poloo emphasized that McBrown’s opinion did not hold the power of a deity, as Cardi B had acknowledged her, despite McBrown’s earlier indifference.

The public display of contrition at the Shine Summit suggests that Akuapem Poloo regrets her previous actions and seeks reconciliation with Nana Ama McBrown.



The exact nature of the transgression remains undisclosed, but social media users are eagerly awaiting further details.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah will be Ghana’s next president and Mcbrown an MP – Moesha prophesies