Divorce effect: Emotional moment as Korra Obidi’s daughter cries and demands to see her father, Justin Dean

A video has emerged that gives an emotional account of the moment Korra Obidis’ daughter, June, was crying and demanding to see her father, Justin Dean.

Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, have had a recent split in their marriage, which is quickly going to divorce.

While Justin Dean continues to berate his wife on social media, Korra Obidi appears unconcerned about the bad event.

Consequently, Korra walks into her weeping daughter in a brief scene, and when she carried her, she asked to see her father.

