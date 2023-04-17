type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMoment bees destroyed an ongoing wedding because the couple committed an 'abomination'
Lifestyle

Moment bees destroyed an ongoing wedding because the couple committed an ‘abomination’

By Armani Brooklyn
Moment bees destroyed an ongoing wedding because the couple committed an 'abomination'
- Advertisement -

A video which is currently making the rounds online captures the moment guests at a wedding in Anambra state (Nigeria) scampered for safety after a swarm of bees descended on them.

According to the commentatory surrounding the video, the couple getting married fixed their traditional wedding on a special market day in Okija, which they were initially warned against.

They went ahead to hold the ceremony in defiance of the sacred day and the gods reportedly sent down the bees to scatter the wedding.

READ ALSO: Xandy Kamel shares exclusive videos from her traditional wedding ceremony

As seen in the video, the attendees screamed in panic and ran in different directions as the bees attacked them in their numbers.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the video…

@Ifeomanyi – I remember a couple In my village that the elders refused to attend their traditional marriage because they were distant cousins and one chief priest cursed them with barrenness….

Lone_Wolf1 – What happens when you choose to respect only imported religion then disrespect and disregard your tradition

@Ella – This is nice. Why did she fix her marriage on her market day, I am from ihiala town and okija is in ihiala local govt, everyone knows that you ain’t supposed to fix ur marriage on ur market day, this isn’t be for the gram

READ ALSO: Wedding cancelled as guy uses money meant to pay bride price, food and drinks to stake bet and loses

@Janefrancis – Who gave them the date? Before picking a date for your traditional marriage your In-laws would make enquiries before giving them date.. In my hometown we don’t marry on Eke Day.. Respect Tradition

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Bride-to-be visits her married boyfriend for one last intercourse before her wedding

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 17, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.7 ° F
    86.7 °
    86.7 °
    63 %
    3.2mph
    100 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News