A video which is currently making the rounds online captures the moment guests at a wedding in Anambra state (Nigeria) scampered for safety after a swarm of bees descended on them.

According to the commentatory surrounding the video, the couple getting married fixed their traditional wedding on a special market day in Okija, which they were initially warned against.

They went ahead to hold the ceremony in defiance of the sacred day and the gods reportedly sent down the bees to scatter the wedding.

As seen in the video, the attendees screamed in panic and ran in different directions as the bees attacked them in their numbers.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the video…

@Ifeomanyi – I remember a couple In my village that the elders refused to attend their traditional marriage because they were distant cousins and one chief priest cursed them with barrenness….

Lone_Wolf1 – What happens when you choose to respect only imported religion then disrespect and disregard your tradition

@Ella – This is nice. Why did she fix her marriage on her market day, I am from ihiala town and okija is in ihiala local govt, everyone knows that you ain’t supposed to fix ur marriage on ur market day, this isn’t be for the gram

@Janefrancis – Who gave them the date? Before picking a date for your traditional marriage your In-laws would make enquiries before giving them date.. In my hometown we don’t marry on Eke Day.. Respect Tradition

Watch the video below to know more…

