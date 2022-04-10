Moment Cristiano Ronaldo smashes fan’s phone after loss to Everton

- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United superstar, let his emotions get the best of him after his team’s 1-0 loss to Everton on Saturday.

On social media, footage appeared to show the Portuguese star squabbling with a teenager (an Everton fan) as he made his way to the tunnel at Goodison Park.

He broke the young boy’s phone and knocked it out of his hands, an action that has been highly criticised by pundits.

In the midst of the controversy, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner issued a subtly worded apology on Instagram.

He wrote: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”