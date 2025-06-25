Moment current boyfriend shoots ex-boyfriend to death

A disturbing video that has left a lot of netizens teary-eyed shows the moment an ex-boyfriend was brutally shot to death.
In the trending video, the ex-boyfriend tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, not knowing there was another man inside with her.
Before the tragic incident, he had threatened to physically assault both his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
Unfortunately for him, the current boyfriend had a loaded pistol on him, which he fired at him about four 4 times, killing him on the spot.
Unfortunately, due to our website's policy, we can't share the video here
