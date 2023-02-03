It seems Abeiku Santana will trend on every 2nd February until the end of time because obviously, Dr Osei Kwame Despite will celebrate his birthday and he’ll capitalize on that to show his wild obsession with the business magnate.

Last year, Abeiku Santana was brutally called out by Ghanaians for acting too modestly around Ghanaian rich man Osei Kwame Despite in order to win his favour and he did the same thing this year which has landed him in a troll pit once again.

In a video which has surfaced online and received mixed reactions in the process, Abeiku Santana was subtly sacked as Despite and his millionaire friends wanted to take a group picture.

This happened after Abeiku Santana forcefully shook Despite’s hands and rained all kinds of accolades on him but after that, he sensed he wasn’t needed there hence he quickly left without a trace.

Prior to this humiliation, Abeiku had attempted to shake Despite after meeting earlier in the morning but was snubbed.

He later spent all his time leading a chorus of happy birthdays for Despite but no one else seemed interested.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the counter-trolling video;

Joseph Addiisi Abil – Those who know how to wash their hands properly eat with elders. Abeiku is such a person. He is very humble and hard-working. He also knows how to wash his hands. That is why he is always around Kwame Despite and his team. Those calling him names, should learn how to wash their hands, with that they can also be in the midst of elders. Abeiku keeps up the Good work

Seth Asare – I see nothing wrong…such as humans when you are reserved like sarkodie they say you are not friendly. You try to be friendly too they will talk. Two people were going to shake his hands at the same time so he didn’t ignore him it on purpose

Ozy Bwoy – As matter of fact if not abeiku Santana being a journalist like he can be rented to cry at people’s funeral oo

Eric K. Baffoe – Some Ghanaians and skin pain awwww daabi daabi hmmm. Those saying it, inside them they wish they are the ones closer to Despite. Looking face nkoaaaaa

