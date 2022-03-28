type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMoment dollar bills rained at Kojo and Rachael Jones' wedding reception
Entertainment

Moment dollar bills rained at Kojo and Rachael Jones’ wedding reception [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Kojo Jones and Rachael Jones
The wedding between rich Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones and his wife Rachael is still the talk of the town.

From the rich display of culture at the traditional wedding in Kumasi to the parade of exotic cars to the lavish white wedding, the couple will go down in history for holding one of the flamboyant nuptials in the country.

READ MORE: Kojo Jones Parades Long Convoy To Kumasi To Marry (Video)

Like never seen before this year, it rained hundred-dollar bills on the newly wedded couple, Kojo Jones and Rachel, at their wedding ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Money flew in from different directions while Kojo Jones and his wife were serenaded with Kelvyn Boy’s music.

Check out the exciting video below

Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah was born on July 3, 1989. He is a young millionaire in Ghana who is making the Ghanaian business environment highly competitive.

He has established himself as a business magnate with amazing success, with over a decade of experience in construction, design, and global real estate development.

READ MORE: Who is Kojo Jones? What you must know about the rich business mogul [Photos]

He has also revealed his plans of contesting for the presidency in the near future.

In case you missed the wedding, watch all the highlights below.

The wedding ceremony, both traditional and white, was strictly by invitation.

    Source:GHPage

