An unanticipated fire outbreak destroyed a plush and super-expensive wedding that was supposed to be a memorable event.

In a disheartening video that is making the rounds online, the fire outbreak occurred during the wedding in Lagos and by extension, the entire event was ruined and didn’t go as planned at the lit wedding.

In the video spotted on the official Instagram page of GoldMyne, fire gutted the entire wedding venue and the whole place turned to hullaballoo as it was absolutely nothing but full of commotion.



According to sources Yard 158, a popular event centre in Oregun, Lagos, caught fire during a wedding ceremony which marred the extensively planned event by the young lovers.



The good news is that nobody was hurt during the incident.

Watch the video below (swipe to view more)

Below are some of the comments gathered under the vial video…

Harry_123 – Chiaa this was suppose to be a happy day for the celebrants oo. God may nothing disrupt our happiness on the day of our celebration oo

Commeyyih – Say no to big events.. what was the need for all of these shereren in d first place ?? Just organize something very simple and classy with few family and friends..save d rest money and travel for ur honey moon and explore… this decor must have cost a few millions not talk of renting the hall ??? I just hope no one was hurt…??? One of their ex

Josephiyeb – Thank God no one got injured. But Seriously, it’s not a must to do everything. Most of the time, the people incharge of the sparkler do not inspect the hall. Even when they go check the hall before the wedding day, the day of the wedding is a different ball game, because of decor.

Jtwltd – The wedding reception was lit. Thank God no one died. Years later they’ll tell their children ” our wedding was on fire ? ?”