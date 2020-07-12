type here...
Entertainment

Moment Funny Face and Lilwin clashed on live TV – It nearly ended in tears

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Two of Ghana’s best comedians, Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin took their ‘beef’ to the very extreme level yesterday on Mcbrown’s ‘United Showbiz’ show on UTV.

Months ago the heated beef between these two personalities took a low slide for some time though they were throwing jabs at each other on social media.

In the quest to settle the long-standing beef, Nana Ama Mcbrown, the popular Ghanaian actress invited Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin to her show on UTV to settle their beef.

It didn’t go so well as it was anticipated by many when they appeared on the show, as Funny Face almost threw a punch that nearly landed on the face of Lilwin if not for Bulldog and Uncle Edumatta’s intervention.

It got worse when Funny Face again pounced on Lilwin. The crew members together with Fadda Dickson and other panellist came in to calm tempers.

It was not a good scene at all for viewers who had the chance to watch on TV yesterday.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW- IT WAS VERY SCARY YESTERDAY ON THE SHOW;

Their long-standing beef started when Lilwin granted an interview wit ZionFelix where he threw a fresh shot at Funny Face saying the latter stole the award he was honoured with at the Ghana Movie Awards.

Lilwin further stated in the interview that Funny Face did not deserve the award per the category he was in, because the likes of Veteran actor Agya Koo and Akrobeto and himself were in the same category.

He averred that he was more deserving of the award because as it stands now n actor can beat his records set in the movie industry hence he should have won the award hands down. This did not go down well with Funny Face resulting in their recent fracas.

Source:GHPAGE

