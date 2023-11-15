type here...
“We have a winner” – Moment man jumps on ceiling challenge with his little baby (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A man has caused abuzz online as he jumped on viral TikTok ceiling challenge with his baby boy.

To partake in the trend, people sellotape their phones to the ceiling so that their cameras can give them an aerial view as they twerk.

However, the man took the challenge to another level as he participate with his little baby.

In a video he shared on his TikTok page with handle, @masaka896, he carried his baby and made his waist shake in sync with the song, J.I.D’s ‘Surround Sound’, played in the background.

Watch the video below:

