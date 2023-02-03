- Advertisement -

There is an ongoing discussion online after claims that congregants at St Clare parish in Kasarani sighted Mary, the earthly mother of Jesus during a church service.

Reports have it that Virgin Mary visited the congregation in Kasarani. The appearance is called Apparition in the Catholic Church.

A Marian apparition is a supernatural appearance of Mary to a person (or group of people) on earth.



Since the early centuries of the Church, there have been thousands of reported Marian apparitions.

In some apparitions, just an image is reported, often with no verbal interaction, and no conversation.

A video of such a moment was captured in Kasarani and has gone viral.

In the clip, one can see a bright light at the top and bottom that the congregants believe is the sighting.

At the moment, social media users are divided on the genuineness of the image which many people claim it’s the Holy Mary.



In the viral clip congregants in Kasarani, are heard praising and praying while others look shocked.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the controversial video;

nelly_barracks – Why do I feel like the preacher said you can only see her if your heart is pure. So everybody gat shout say dem see her ??. Who wan gree say he nor pure



dumcee_ – No be reflection of the sun be that



adaeze_ekwochi – I have watched this video like 3 times, seriously looking for Mary, you people should point it out fit me ?? because I didn’t see anything, abi my phone no good again?

officialrepackagedboss – Religions have killed us in africa , we need to wake up quick and fast

simply_noah_official – Why una no see am I can see her ! Holy Mary if your heart is not pure you can’t see her ohh she just called my name here

mo_organics – The projector no show Mary image well ooo…na ray of light me I Dey see ooo

