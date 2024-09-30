Moment Serwaa Amihere stormed the stage to perform Mensei Da with Daddy Lumba

Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, marked his 60th birthday in grand style on Sunday, September 31, 2024, with a lavish celebration at Bay View Village in Accra.

The all-white affair attracted family, close friends, celebrities, and devoted fans who came together to honour the music icon’s illustrious career and personal milestone.

One of the standout moments of the evening was a surprise performance by media personality Serwaa Amihere.

In a heartwarming video from the event, Serwaa joined Daddy Lumba on stage, and the pair performed one of his classic hits, Mensei Da.

Both were dressed in an all-white outfit and their chemistry and mutual admiration lit up the room.

Watch the video below to know more…