Moment soldiers and police storm parliament to bring calm between NPP & NDC (Video)

By RASHAD
Soldiers have stormed Ghana’s parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The election went into a near-violent hold up after leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.

Watch the video below;

Chaos erupted in Parliament over the court injunction directed at the MP-elect for Assin North James Gyekye Quayson.

Both sides of the House have been in protracted verbal exchanges over the legality or otherwise for the MP-elect to partake in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

While the NDC MPs insist their the summon was not properly served on the clerk of Parliament who is chairing the sitting, the NPP MPs argue the MP-elect cannot be allowed to vote since the court injunction bars him.

Source:GHPAGE

