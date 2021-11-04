type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMoment two passengers fight dirty like little children in an aeroplane (Watch)
Entertainment

Moment two passengers fight dirty like little children in an aeroplane (Watch)

By Kweku Derrick
passengers fight in aeroplane
- Advertisement -

A fascinating melee that broke out between two passengers on board an aeroplane has attracted mixed reactions from the internet space.

A video that is fast going viral captures the jaw-dropping moment two male adults put their dignity on the line and created a chaotic scene in the presence of other travellers.

This was a result of the two able-bodied men being unable to solve a simple issue that seemingly had to do with the safekeeping of their luggage in the storage compartment of the plane.

One party could not come to terms with the fact that he secure the spot first but was being denied uninterrupted access to store his bags before taking a seat.

Eventually, they decided to flex their muscles as they squared it off in fisticuffs leaving other passengers in fear.

It took the intervention of other strong men onboard the flight to separate the two who wouldn’t take any chances to have a ring fight right in the walking aisle of the plane.

Video of the bizarre scene has been met with heightened condemnation from social media users who have bemoaned the level of indiscipline exhibited by the two adults exhibited in the aircraft.

Watch the video below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 4, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
2.9mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News