type here...
GhPageEntertainmentVideo: Moment Uche Maduagwu described Jim Iyke as a ritualist leading to...
Entertainment

Video: Moment Uche Maduagwu described Jim Iyke as a ritualist leading to him getting assaulted

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A video showing the moment actor Uche Maduagwu labelled his fellow star Jim Iyke a fraudster and ritualist has surfaced following an altercation between the two on Tuesday.

A few days ago, Maduagwu had taken to social media to launch a scathing attack on Iyke on grounds that he lives an expensive lifestyle in Lagos and Abuja.

Maduagwu argued that while he makes “clean money” and dresses in expresses clothes he’s not celebrated for his fashion sense but, Jim Iyke is always stealing the spotlight for his lavish lifestyle despite the source of his health being unknown.

“Look at the expensive lifestyle e dey live up and down in Lagos and Abuja. Someone told me e no dey buy expensive clothes from Naija again, e now import the most expensive ones abroad. Please, what is his source of wealth again?” he wrote in Pidgin English.

Watch the video below

The above remarks appeared not to have gone down well with Jim Iyke – real name James Ikechukwu Esomugha – who stormed Uche Maduagwu’s production studio to confront him.

In a video that has gone viral, an irate Jim Iyke was seen kicking the actor until he was held back by his friends.

Maduagwu threatened to sue Iyke for assault but the latter seemed ready for any legal action from his colleague.

He vowed to face himself squarely wherever their paths cross.

Uche Maduagwu is popularly known for insulting and making defamatory comments about the lifestyle of celebrities.

This video has garnered massive reactions from social media users who are hailing Jim Iyke for teaching Uche a lesson.

Read some comments below;

blaqtessie wrote; “It’s about time. This guy too too talk. I love Jim”.

dumebiblog added; “So apparently Oga Jim find am go house go beat am. So all those Nollywood films no dey lie be that”.

fabolouslizy stated; “This fight sweet me”.

sirwills commented; “Jim Iyke, my man, action”.

pumpkin2303 has this to say; “The werey no even get strength sef. You people should allow Jim remove just one teeth from his mouth”.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Accra
few clouds
77.6 ° F
77.6 °
77.6 °
85 %
2.8mph
21 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News