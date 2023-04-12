Moment wife and mother-in-law ‘clashed’ over her hubby’s car’s front seat (Video)

- Advertisement -

A newly married man has shared an adorable video showing how his mother and wife dealt with the challenge of who takes the front seat of his car.



In the lovely video, the husband, wife and mother-in-law were about to step out when a mild drama ensued between the two women.



As seen in the video, the wife took the back seat and insisted her son’s mother have the front seat.

However, the woman calmly declined but the wife still insisted that her mother-in-law had the honour instead.



Minutes after the deliberation and after failing to convince the lady, the woman sat by her son’s side in the car.



Reacting to his TikTok video, the man, Mr Nathan, wrote: “This front seat has cause a lot of trouble with a lot of wives and their mother-inlaw. I don’t know what is in that front seat .”



Jozzy said: “Powerful the wife must always show love and you will be respected in the family your marriage will be strong I salute your wife.”

Jangmi said: “Mutual respect goes a long way, the grandma refused first instead of just going to the front seat. Relationships like this is beautiful.” _



jessicajoachim said: “This is how it’s supposed to be. And any day I as the wife decides to sit in front, it shouldn’t be seen as an issue. Understanding.”



ousmanajobe said: “May god protect this wife and her marriage from all evil, may god allow them to be together with peace and love forever.”

