VIDEO: Moment women leaves her husband to kneel for another man at her wedding causes stir

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Several reactions have started trailing actress Ekene Umenwa’s reaction as gospel singer Moses Bliss made a surprise appearance at her wedding.

Actress Ekene Umenwa and her colleague Alex Kleanson officially walked down the aisle in a charming white wedding ceremony.

Prior to this, the couple had their traditional wedding in Anambra State, where they were surrounded by loved ones.

Nonetheless, the way actress Ekene Umenwa reacted after seeing gospel singer Moses Bliss has sparked mixed reactions online.

She takes a bold step by leaving her man, the groom and runs towards the gospel singer and then goes on her knees.

A moment later the groom who is beside them tries to raise his bride up from the bended knees state and upon raising her up she ends up hugging the gospel singer.

While many describe the video as an embarrassing as many claims that the actress did not respect her man enough, some tagged it as a razz behaviour with many stressing that the bride might have a long-time crush on the gospel singer.

Others defended the bride as they said that she was only being emotional in the video as she never saw it coming.

Watch the video below;

