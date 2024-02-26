MoMo merchant ends it all as fraudsters scam him of Ghc16,000

Kwabena Gideon, a 23-year-old mobile money vendor from Awutu Bereku, Central Region, met a tragic end that has left the community in shock.

Gideon, who was married and had a one-year-old son, allegedly drank poison leading to his untimely demise.

According to reports, a bottle of poison was found beside him and it’s suspected that he lost his life just 20 minutes after drinking the poison.

The underlying cause of Gideon’s death is a debt amounting to 16,000 Ghana cedis that he owed his employer.

The debt reportedly accrued after Gideon fell victim to MoMo fraudsters, highlighting the pervasive threat of financial scams that target individuals in the mobile money sector.

The distressing situation sheds light on the challenges faced by mobile money vendors, who often navigate the risks associated with their line of work.

MoMo fraud, characterized by various scams and deceptive tactics, has become a prevalent issue in Ghana, affecting both individuals and businesses.

