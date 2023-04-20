MoMo merchant uses GHc 7.2 million mistakenly sent to him to build houses, buy cars and sponsor others to lesser Hajj

A Point of Sale (POS) operator, similar to a MoMo merchant in Ghana identified as Alfa Rafiu, has been arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State capital for allegedly spending the sum of N280 (Ghc 7.2) million mistakenly sent to his bank account.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the suspect, a resident of the Akuji compound, Abayawo area in the Ilorin West local government area of the state, received the money in batches of several millions of Naira some weeks ago and went on a spending spree.

It was gathered that residents of the area, especially those close to the suspect, had expressed surprise at how Rafiu had suddenly become a big spender.

Sources in the area blamed the suspect for the trouble he had put himself into.

‘Instead of him drawing the attention of the bank that mistakenly transferred the huge fund to his account, he went on a speeding spree,” a source told the publication

“Rafiu bought houses and cars and sponsored people to the lesser Hajj. Although he was generous to several people in the community, some residents were surprised about his sudden wealth as a POS operator,”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

“His arrest was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) from Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos which makes it out of our jurisdiction,” the PPRO stated.

