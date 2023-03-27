type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMoMo transactions hit GHS¢264.1B within the first 2 months of 2023
News

MoMo transactions hit GHS¢264.1B within the first 2 months of 2023

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

In the first two months of 2023, Mobile Money transactions totalled 264.1 billion, a growth of about 72.6% from the previous year.

This significant increase demonstrates that despite the Electronic Transaction Levy, Mobile Money transactions are reaching record highs (E-Levy).

Total mobile money transactions in the first two months of 2022 were 153 billion.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s March 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data, mobile money transactions were estimated to have cost 130.1 billion Ghana cedis in January 2023 as opposed to 76.2 billion during the same period in 2022.

In February 2023, it increased further to $134.0 billion. Comparatively, 76.5 billion were spent during the same time period in 2022.

1.07 trillion was the record number of mobile money transactions in 2022.

Total Mobile Money transactions in 2022 reached a record high of 1.07 trillion yen.

Comparatively, in 2022, there were about 902.5 billion recorded.

The data shows that the largest trades, totaling 122 billion and 117 billion respectively, took place in December 2022 and November 2022.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 27, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.8 ° F
    84.8 °
    84.8 °
    64 %
    3.1mph
    100 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News