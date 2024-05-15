MoMo vendor fights lady for coming to withdraw just GHS 3 (Video)

A trending video on social media that has received mixed reactions from social media users shows the moment a MoMo vendor clashed with a lady who came to withdraw GHS 3 from her account.

According to the victim, the MoMo vendor refused her access to withdraw her last GHS 3 in her account.

Insisting that the amount was too low and wasn’t worth the process he would go through to make the transaction a success.

This infuriated the lady who insisted she would withdraw the GHS 3 by all means whether the MoMo merchant liked it or not.

What broke the camel’s back was the lady’s decision to record the whole incident.

Despite the MoMo merchant’s attempt to smash the lady’s phone, she still managed to record a part of their encounter.

