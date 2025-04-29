MoMo vendor shot dead in Aflao robbery

A piece of tragic news from Gbagblakope, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality confirms the death of a MoMo vendor identified as Christopher Ahordo.

As confirmed, Christopher was fatally shot by unidentified armed robbers during an operation.

Eyewitnesses report that Christopher Ahordo was in the process of closing his business for the day at around 5 PM when two masked men wearing long robes emerged from the nearby bush.

In a terrifying sequence of events, the armed robbers first discharged their firearms into the air to scare away the onlookers.

Following this, they targeted Christopher directly and shot him in the left side of his chest.

He was quickly rushed to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, despite the swift response, Christopher Ahordo was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at the health facility.

