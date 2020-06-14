Mompha breaks silence on Hushpuppi’s arrest

One of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires Mompha has for the first time broken his silence on the alleged arrest of his best friend Hushpuppi by the FBI and Interpol for his involvement in fraud.

Mompha who was also arrested sometime this year took to his intastories and used himself as an example.

According to him, people should believe all the stories the see flying on the internet because some could be false.

He narrated that he was arrested for an offence he didn’t commit and till date the same people who arrested him are yet to get proof to implicate him.

He posted: “Don’t believe all these stories flying on social media because when I was arrested by efcc different stories was flying all over. At the end, my charge was selling foreign currency without no license which till now they can’t prove it and also can’t believe why so much hate in Nigeria”.

See screenshot below: