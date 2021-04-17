“Strong Mami” – Nigerian Millionaire Mompha’s reaction to Akuapem Poloo sentencing

Nigerian Millionaire Mompha has reacted after Akuapem Poloo was handed 90 days jail term by the Accra High Court on Friday.

There have a massive reaction since the Ghanaian actress was sentenced for indecent exposure by uploading a naked picture of herself and her son on social media.

Prior to her sentencing most Ghanaians especially Celebrities on social media campaigned for her to be freed but that could not wash.

Akuapem in her last video she shared on social media before he was whisked into jail gave out a touching message which really warmed the heart of the people who were campaigning for her to be released.

Her message in the video touched the Heart of the Nigerian millionaire Mompha who reposted the video on her page and captioned it as Strong mami” which literally means Akuapem Poloo is a strong woman.

The post by the Nigerian millionaire generated a jumbo reaction with most sympathizing with the Ghanaian actress.

Akuapem Poloo in the video thanked celebrities who supported her and sought the help of the Almighty God.