Mona Gucci and Adu Safowaa go head to head in heated beef
Mona Gucci and Adu Safowaa go head to head in heated beef

Despite brother Ofori Sarpong's name drops in the saga

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Adu Safowaa Mona Gucci
Adu Safowaa has unleashed her wrath at Mona Gucci after the latter, on her show, disagreed with the actress’ earlier statement that Delay is not a role model because she does not have a studio.

In a series of posts on social media, Adu Safowaa denigrated Mona Gucci and even called her a bleached animal.

The real reason behind Safowaa’s outburst has been unveiled after excerpts from Mona Gucci’s interview with Oheneba Ntim on the Linkup with Mona Gucci Show dropped.

During the interview, Oheneba was addressing industry-related issues when he brought up Adu Safowaa’s statement, in her interview with Fiifi Pratt, that Delay is not a role model because she doesn’t have a studio or a factory.

Oheneba remarked that Delay had carved for herself an influential brand and Safowaa’s assertion was not well thought out.

He refused to believe that a studio is what makes someone a role model. During their conversation, Mona nodded him on and supported Oheneba’s argument.

However, it is believed that Mona’s position during her show is what made Adu Safowaa upset and triggered these spiteful comments.

Among a number of disparaging comments, Adu Safowaa stated in one of her posts that a 45-year-old Mona still lives in a rented apartment and lives on the Ghc800 Kantanka TV pays her.

Meanwhile, in another expose, some audio recordings that have hit social media purportedly have exposed Adu Safowaa’s ulterior motives for organizing her beauty pageant dubbed Miss Noble.

From the voice notes, a lady alleged that Safowaa had exploited the contestants in the pageant and used them to attract donations for her personal use.

She added that Safowaa claimed to be the niece of Despite’s brother Dr Ofori Sarpong and manipulated the girls.

Source:GHPAGE

