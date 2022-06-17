type here...
Mona Gucci and Kumchacha reacts to Joyce Blessing’s leak

By Armani Brooklyn
Joyce Blessing has been trending on the internet for 72 hours now after Nana Agradaa dropped her booze video on the internet to destroy her for poking her nose in her marital affairs.

The video that has since caused a massive stir on the internet and received mixed reactions in the process has forced Prophet Kumchacha and Mona Gucci to share their two cents.

Speaking on ONUA TV’s Biribi Gyegye Wo show hosted by Mona Gucci, Prophet Kumchacha chided Joyce Blessing for not thinking about the future repercussions after attacking Nana Agradaa.

He went on to add that, Joyce Blessing is a very calm person hence going into a dog fight with Nana Agradaa was not a smart move at all.

Prophet Kumchacha also suggested that the video was given to Nana Agradaa by the “Kwame” she mentioned in the video.

While Prophet Kumchacha was chiding Joyce Blessing, Mona Gucci on the other hand was also throwing sublime shots at the gospel singer.

Watch the video below to know more…

Joyce Blessing’s disgraced worsened after her husband, Dave Joy, shared a video on his Facebook page to dissociate himself from the booze video after the singer’s management released a press statement to lie that he was the man Joyce was calling in the video.

Dave Joy, in reacting to the press statement by Joyce Blessing’s management explained that the video wasn’t meant for him.

According to Dave Joy, his real name is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and the drunk video Joyce made was for another man known as Kwame.

Dave Joy indicated that he is still married to the gospel musician even though their divorce case is currently in court. READ MORE HERE

