Mona Gucci apologises to Otumfuo again over gross disrespect and derogatory comments

Mona Gucci and Afia Pokuaa have apologised to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the gross disrespect and unwarranted attack they launched on him days ago.

Before this second apology, the two ladies who are now in the books of many Ghanaians as disrespectful beings had employed their various social media pages to render an unqualified apology to the Asante King.

Casting our minds back, during Mona Gucci’s show a week ago, Afia Pokua criticised the Asantehene for his perceived silence amid ongoing conflicts involving his subjects and other tribes, including the Bonos.

The host, Mona Gucci did not also ask Afia Pokua to retract her comment.

Afia Pokua’s remarks were considered morally unacceptable against the Asantehene and was barraged with criticisms from many individuals.

However, using the same platform where the comment and conduct occurred, the two rendered an apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire Asanteman.

Mona, the host of the ‘Bribigye gye wo’ show on OnuaTV, expressed her regret for enabling Afia Pokua and allowing her to voice derogatory comments about the Asantehene.

“I, Monalisa Abigail Sefakor Semeha, plead for your forgiveness and apologise to the Asantehene and the Ashantis. When my guest came on the show, she made statements that hurt many.

“We are using this same platform to apologise. To our viewers around the world, including the Ashantis, we are truly sorry. We acknowledge your pain and concerns regarding this issue. I apologise for everything that transpired”