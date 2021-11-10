type here...
Mona Gucci blasts blogger for accusing her of begging a small boy to date her

Notorious Instagram blogger, Mari Gyata has accused Mona Gucci of begging “a small boy” to date her because none of the matured guys in the showbiz industry is interested in having an affair with her.

Mona, according to Mari Gyata, a well-known adversary of the ONUA TGV presenter is urgently seeking to date a lot younger man than herself.

Mari Gyata further went ahead to allege that Mona Gucci aka Lawyer Blue Gate has been pleading with this young man to date her, but he has refused.

Below is a screenshot of the hot allegation from the camp of Mari Gyata.

Well, Mona Gucci has replied to Mari Gyata’s disgraceful accusations against her in a new post that has been spotted on her IG page.

As professed by Mona in the caption attached to a photo she has shared on the gram, Mari Gyata bribed someone to spread false information about her on the internet.

She added that Mari Gyata went out to beg and beg until she was sold some phony information just to disgrace her for her own selfish gains.

She wrote;

BLOGGER: “Pls pls…I beg u…I’m ready to offer u money…send me ur momo..just give me the infos on Mona…pls name ur price..” … adwoa mabr3 ooo.. Aahhh well…Let’s leave everything to God…!

This is not the first time that Mona Gucci has clashed with Mari Gyata on the internet. The two are known archrivals who have dirty themselves with heavy insults anytime that their paths cross.

Source:GHpage

