Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci has debunked allegations of homosexuality made against her by one lady identified as Adepa who claims to be her goddaughter.

According to the woman, Mona Gucci introduced her to lesbianism by having an affair with her when the presenter invited her over to her house as they prepared to attend a concert.

She continued that the incident didn’t just happen once as their relationship went on for a very long time and they both enjoyed it while it lasted.

Adepa further alleged that on the occasion of Mona’s boyfriend’s birthday, she was coerced to have a threesome with Mona and Teddy as a birthday gift for him.

Adepa said she initially did not want to give in but she finally agreed after Mona promised to fly her abroad and elevate her acting career with her connections.

But till now, Mona is yet to fulfil her promises but rather pushed her to Teddy’s brother after their threesome.

Mona responded to Adepa’s damning allegations in an exclusive interview with GHpage’s Rashad, sharing audios and screenshots of their private chats to clear her name.

During the chat, Mona asserted that the allegations were part of a paid set-up by some bloggers and industry persons to drag her name into disrepute.

She said her enquiries revealed Adepa was enticed with GH¢10,000 from Cindy Cash, GH Mouthpiece and Nana Akomeah to provide exclusive information they could use against her.

She said Adepa’s inability to find and furnish them with any secrets compelled her to cook up stories of lesbianism against her.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians including controversial media personality Afia Schwar and TikToker Maa Linda have reacted to the allegations.

