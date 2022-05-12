type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMona Gucci busted for lying about buying a new Benz
Entertainment

Mona Gucci busted for lying about buying a new Benz

By Armani Brooklyn
Mona Gucci vows to open keys after her UTV wahala
Mona Gucci
- Advertisement -

Loudmouth Ghanaian media personality, Mona Gucci, has been busted bug time after lying on the internet that she has bought a new Benz.

Recently, Mona Gucci took to the internet to flaunt her customized Benz just to trigger her haters on the internet.

The Mercedez Benz Mona Gucci bragged about had the number plate “‘Mona G 1-19” just to claim full ownership of the automobile.

Well, amidst the congratulatory messages from her friends and loved ones on the internet, it has been discovered that the car doesn’t belong to Mona Gucci.

According to a report from an exclusive source, the car number plate of the car Mercedes Benz Mona Gucci bragged about is is for her old car.

Seemingly, if Mona Gucci is recycling old number plates then who’s to say she’s not recycling an old car which doesn’t belong to her as well

Mona Gucci is truly walking in the footsteps of Akuapem Poloo because recently, the mother of one confessed during an interview with Delay that the cars she flaunts on the internet don’t belong to her in real life.

She further revealed that she only decorates number plats with her initials just for hype.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 12, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News