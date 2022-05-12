- Advertisement -

Loudmouth Ghanaian media personality, Mona Gucci, has been busted bug time after lying on the internet that she has bought a new Benz.

Recently, Mona Gucci took to the internet to flaunt her customized Benz just to trigger her haters on the internet.

The Mercedez Benz Mona Gucci bragged about had the number plate “‘Mona G 1-19” just to claim full ownership of the automobile.

Well, amidst the congratulatory messages from her friends and loved ones on the internet, it has been discovered that the car doesn’t belong to Mona Gucci.

According to a report from an exclusive source, the car number plate of the car Mercedes Benz Mona Gucci bragged about is is for her old car.

Seemingly, if Mona Gucci is recycling old number plates then who’s to say she’s not recycling an old car which doesn’t belong to her as well

Mona Gucci is truly walking in the footsteps of Akuapem Poloo because recently, the mother of one confessed during an interview with Delay that the cars she flaunts on the internet don’t belong to her in real life.

She further revealed that she only decorates number plats with her initials just for hype.