- Advertisement -

Media personality Monalisa Abigail Semeha popularly known as Mona Gucci has reacted to Agradaa claims of her begging for money for rent.

In a lengthy post on social media, Mona Gucci denied Nana Agradaa’s claims and explained that the audio was planned to help promote Agradaa’s church.

The media personality also revealed Nana Agradaa only gifted her 1,500 cedis for fuel as a sign of appreciation.

However, Mona Gucci has given the former fetish priestess a 48-hour ultimatum to provide evidence which shows that she truly paid her rent.

According to Mona Gucci, she is tired of Agradaa spewing lies against her to tarnish her image and has given her 48 hours to provide her evidence.

Mona wrote on Instagram; “PATRICIA…I didn’t wona mind u..cuz of the age difference—but looks like u r fooling too much…Who should apologize—to who? My name is Mona Gucci n I say no one will apologize to u..!! Enough of ur foolishness in this country—Agraada I am giving u 48hrs if u don’t provide evidence of ur claims…u will call ur “Agraada gods..” and I will call mine…u like tarnishing people’s image—with lies..it will end with me… 48hrs bring ur evidence of u paying my rent u will know that the “DEVIL IS BEAUTIFUL”…utter nonsense!!! KARMA isn’t done with u yet— don’t come n use ur broken heart to spew Nonsense…u r not the only mad person in the country…the maddest people are well dressed n speak good English—nonsense again…you r fooling too much— 48hrs ur time is ticking!!! Mtchewwww ??”.

ALSO READ: Agradaa releases audio of Mona Gucci begging for money for rent

Read full post below;

This comes after Nana Agradaa called out Mona Gucci for allowing her panellists to disrespect her on her show while discussing her marital issues.

An angry Agradaa slammed Mona and revealed how the media personality begged her for money to pay her rent.

To buttress her claims, Nana Agradaa released an audio where Mona Gucci was heard pleading with her for 18,000 cedis to settle her rent.