- Advertisement -

Mana Gucci has forcefully joined the ongoing beef between Afia Schwar and Chairman Wontumi that has been trending on the internet for the past two weeks and counting.

Recall that yesterday, Afia Schwar shared pictures of herself at Nogokpo following her humiliating encounter with the police at the Honey Suckle Bar and Restaurant at Airport over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar leaves Ghana amidst beef with Chairman Wontumi

It is believed that Afia Schwar’s visit to Nogokpo was purposely to curse cursed Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi again.

It is at the back of this that has forced Mona Gucci to put her mouth to this uninvited matter.

According to Mona Gucci, Afia Schwar should forget about harming Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw with the help of Nogokpo gods because they wouldn’t mind her.

She also bragged that her uncle heads the Nogokpo shrine and he’s much aware of the terrible lies Afia Schwar dropped on her during their beef.

It is believed that Mona Gucci’s rants are aimed at throwing her weight behind Chairman Wontumi because she has suffered the same fate from Afia Schwar.

READ ALSO: Mona Gucci dares Nana Agradaa to prove she paid her rent

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has been discredited over her claims of visiting the Nogopko shrine to settle her scores with Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

it has emerged that the snap uploaded by Afia Schwar on her Instagram page was just a stunt to instil fear in persons she’s in an open conflict.