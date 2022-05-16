- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, TV show host and self-made lawyer, Mona Gucci, has openly attacked Kumawood actress-cum-singer Emelia Brobbey unprovoked.

In a fast trending audio that has gone rife on the local digital space, Mona Gucci can be clearly heard warming a friend never to use Emelia Brobbey‘s songs as the background of her posts on Snapchat.

According to Mona Gucci, Emelia Brobbey is talentless and her songs are very senseless hence she gets irritated anytime she hears her songs.

She continued that she would be very disappointed in her friend if she ever sees anything relating to Emelia Brobbey on her posts again.

Alot of social media users who have come across these disturbing rants from Mona Gucci on innocent Emelia Brobbey have expressed their displeasure at the Onua TV employee.

According to these people, Mona Gucci just hates Emelia for no apparent reason and she’s only bitter over her successes.

Truthfully, Emelia Brobbey is not an exceptional musician but personally attacking her is highly condemnable.