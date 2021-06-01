- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian presenter Mona Gucci known in real life as Monalisa Abigail Semeha has waded into the recent beef between actresses Salma Mumin and Xandy Kamel.

In a video, Mona Gucci issued a stern warning to Xandy Kamel to refrain from poking her nose in people’s issues.

Mona also slammed Xandy over her comment about Salma Mumin and supported her decision to take her to court.

According to Mona, Xandy Kamel also has skeletons in her closet and should concentrate on her marriage.

She also revealed how Xandy destroyed Kaninja’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend who also works as Angel Broadcasting Network and got married to him.

Mona Gucci further described Xandy as a traitor for turning her back on Akua GMB, who helped her gain employment at Angel TV.

She went on to say that she equally has dirty secrets about Xandy Kamel.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Xandy Kamel claimed Salma confirmed to her that she dates married and older men to maintain her flashy lifestyle.

This comment did not sit well with Salma Mumin and proceeded to file a lawsuit against Xandy Kamel and Angel FM for making defamatory comments about her.

Salma demanded a sum of 1 million cedis and also ordered Xandy to retract and issue a public apology to her.