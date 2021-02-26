Mona Gucci squashes her beef with Mcbrown in new video

- Advertisement -

Mona Gucci has ended her little squabble with Nana Ama Mcbrown as well as some panelists on the United Showbiz show.

Mona, speaking with host Kwasi Aboagye on the Entertainment Review show on Peace FM, maintained that she had given the whole saga a second thought and has decided to let it all go.

Following her maiden appearance on the United Showbiz show, Mona felt there had been some conspiracy among panelists to ridicule her on the show.

In her opinion, the host Nana Ama Mcbrown’s line of questioning coupled with Arnold Baidoo and A Plus placing doubt over her qualification as a lawyer was disrespectful.

Mona recalled that while on the show, A Plus phoned in Afia Schwarzenegger who claimed that she was a fake lawyer and had no knowledge in that line of work.

Mona, after the show, had threatened to expose Mcbrown and A Plus but has gone back on her decision.

In her recent interview she indicated that her love for Mcbrown trumps everything and she has decided to let peace prevail.

The host of the Linkup with Mona Gucci show on Kantanka TV added that sometimes in their line of work, things do go sour and refused to blame Mcbrown entirely for how things went.

She revealed that Mcbrown has always been her favourite actress and her mum could testify to that.