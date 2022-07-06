- Advertisement -

A social media user with the handle name @Obaayaablck on Instagram has accused Mona Gucci of gossiping to her that Fella Makafui has used juju on Medikal reason the rapper was forced to marry her without his will.

According to @Obaayaablck, Mona Gucci came to destroy Fella Makafui to her in a bid to gain favour in her sight.

READ ALSO: Mona Gucci blasts Nana Agradaa again

As wildly alleged by @Obaayaablck who was once a good friend of Mona Gucci, the TV show host is an evil person who goes around destroying innocent people to others for money and other goodies.

@Obaayaablck who has sworn to see to it that all the evil things Mona Gucci has done in secret hits the limelight averred in her video that Mona Gucci once gossiped to her that she knows the sacred tree Fella Makafui used to snatch Medikal from Sister Derby.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui and Medikal busted in fake $200,000 ambassadorial deal signing

She continued in her smear video that Mona Gucci is envious by nature and the people close to her should be very careful because she will snitch on them for peanuts.

Watch the video below to know more…

Ghana’s showbiz industry is full of snakes willing to destroy each other for their own personal gains.

Just look at this punishing lie Mona Gucci reportedly dropped on Fella Makafui’s head just because she wanted to seek favour.

These evil people will see the people they destroyed in secrecy and laugh as if they love them.