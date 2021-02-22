- Advertisement -

Media personality and self styled lawyer Mona Gucci has vowed to open keys on some people who are trolling her on social media after her interview on UTV last Saturday.

Mona Gucci appearance on United Showbiz last Saturday is likely to go down in history as a day where the truth about her was revealed.

For some time now, she has being in a fight with Afia Schwarzenegger and it was during the heat that Afia revealed that Mona has been lying to people that she is a lawyer by profession.

The question as to which law school she attended has been one question that people have been wanting to find out since she claimed she attended the school in the US.

On the show, actress Nana Ama McBrown wanted forced her to name the school she got her law degree from as well as, the law firm she did her intenship with.

Mona Gucci named Massachusetts School of Law and Abigail Williams and Co law as the school and law firm she attended and did her intenship with respectively.

After her comment, social media went wild with some netizen saying she was telling lies about the school and the law firm she worked with since all those places are not functioning again.

Well, Mona has taken to her social media handle and has stated that she will on Friday open keys which would shake tables in the country.

“What baffled me on the United showbiz yesterday..was they forgot who they were trine conspire against?MONA GUCCI?? How can y’all stoop this low…? Now am forced to open keys n shake tables on linkup show on Friday-Sorry,” she posted.

See screenshot below: