The mad celebrity Mona Mobl3 has seen a massive transformation just a few months after he was admitted and treated at the Accra Psychiatry hospital.

Mona Mobl3 became a national sensation after videos of the madman surfaced on social media where despite his situation, he was dishing out some wise words and claimed it’s other people who are suffering and not him.

Kofi Adomah, the veteran media personality with Angel TV reached out to him and after series of interviews took him to the psychiatry hospital for treatment with the assistance of other well-meaning Ghanaians.

Well, the treatment has paid off!. Mona Mobl3 has changed totally and looking very handsome in new photos going viral.

Wearing a dark blue suit, Mona Mobl3 is looking dashing and dope and social media users have been reacting to the photos.

See Photo Below

Some of the comments read:

Vivian Amoah Rufer wrote: Kofi God bless you ?

Ayuba Sakinatu wrote: Oda Legend??

Diana Abena: Brot Kofi, in fact, am happy for this man. God really bless you!!

Stephen Reynolds wrote: Kofi Tv never learn he should have left this man how he was because this modern life will affect his physical and mental health and they later say he used him.

IwantToleave Ghana: This guy was not mad at all. The system was “tofff” to bear. He was even caught on camera marketing his product.