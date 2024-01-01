The huge amount of money Afua Asantewaa spent on her Sing-A-Thon attempt revealed

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, a Ghanaian lady with a passion for singing, recently concluded her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest individual singing marathon.



As she basks in the afterglow of this incredible achievement, Afua has expressed her profound appreciation to the people of Ghana for their unwavering support throughout the five-day event.

Record-breaking Singa-thon:

Afua’s singing marathon came to a close last Thursday morning, marking an astonishing 126 hours and 52 minutes of continuous singing.



The decision to conclude the event was made based on recommendations from her medical team, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her health.

While the official submission of evidence to Guinness World Records is still pending, Ghanaians eagerly await confirmation of Afua’s record-breaking accomplishment.

Gratitude to Ghanaians:

In a statement, Afua Asantewaa expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Ghana for their massive support during the last five days.



The outpouring of encouragement, messages, and cheers from fans and well-wishers undoubtedly played a crucial role in fueling her determination to see the singa-thon through to its impressive conclusion.

Costs Involved in the Singathon:

As the nation eagerly awaits an official statement from Guinness World Records, insights into the costs associated with Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt have surfaced.



According to reports, Afua invested a significant amount in ensuring the success of her endeavour.

Notably, she spent a substantial Ghc 30,000 on soundproof glasses alone, highlighting the dedication and meticulous planning that went into creating the ideal environment for her marathon.

Financial Support from NASCO Ghana:

Fortunately for Afua, NASCO Ghana played a crucial role in supporting her venture by taking charge of all the electrical gadgets used during the singing marathon.



This generous sponsorship from NASCO Ghana not only facilitated the seamless execution of the event but also eased the financial burden on Afua, allowing her to focus on her performance.

Team Effort:

The success of Afua Asantewaa’s singathon was not a solo endeavor, but rather a collaborative effort that involved a dedicated team of professionals.



Comprising lawyers, voice coaches, DJs, sound engineers, photographers, and others, this team contributed significantly to the overall success of the four-day event.



It is estimated that the services rendered by this diverse group would not have come cheap, with an expenditure of no less than Ghc 5,000 during the marathon period.

Adding to the list of fortunate circumstances, Afua did not have to bear the cost of the venue where she hosted this historic event.

Akwaaba Village, the venue for the singathon, reportedly offered its space without charging Afua any fees, showcasing a supportive community that rallied behind her pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

Afua Asantewaa’s singing marathon has not only set a potential Guinness World Record but also highlighted the power of community support and collaboration.



As Ghanaians eagerly await the official confirmation of this remarkable feat, Afua’s journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring individuals and a testament to the importance of perseverance, teamwork, and the backing of a supportive community.

