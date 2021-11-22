“Money didn’t change me” – King Promise fumes at critics

- Advertisement -

We all know that people who are fortunate enough to enjoy the rags to riches story become pompous after tasting wealth.

Many of them became very disrespectful and refused to associate themselves with the people who were available for them when they had nothing.

READ ALSO: Journalist Albert quits his #anticyberbullying campaign on EIB

Money doesn’t change people but it only unmasks them by amplifying what is already within their souls.

King Promise, who some few years ago was even struggling to pay for recording sessions with beatmakers but now amongst the most successful musicians in the country at the moment has emphatically stated that money didn’t change him.

READ ALSO: UK based Ghanaian woman jailed for bathing boyfriend with acid because she suspected him of cheating

According to King Promise, he can not deny that money hasn’t made some changes in his life but the savour of riches hasn’t changed his lifestyle or behaviour in any way.

He tweeted;

“Money made some changes but money didn’t change me.”

Far away from this news, King Promised bagged a MOBO nomination for this year.

He goes into the awards with stiff competition from Nigeria’s heavyweights Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido. Young rising stars Rema, Ayra Starr, and Tems come in as part of the delegation from the West African music powerhouse.